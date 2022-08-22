Tyquan Thornton injury: Here's how many weeks Patriots WR is expected to miss

Tyquan Thornton injury: Updated timeline on Patriots WR's recovery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots could be without rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for about half of the 2022 NFL regular season.

The rookie wideout suffered a collarbone injury during the Patriots' preseason win over the Carolina Panthers last Friday night.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Saturday, citing a source, that Thornton is "expected to miss around eight weeks."

The Patriots play the New York Jets on the road in Week 8. They have a Week 10 bye.

The good news for the Patriots is the injury isn't season ending. Thornton had impressed throughout training camp and his limited preseason reps. The 2022 second-round draft pick showed off his great speed and an ability to consistently get open during his preseason playing time.

Luckily for the Patriots, they're pretty deep at wide receiver, especially after the acquisition of veteran DeVante Parker in the offseason. Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne give the Patriots a solid foursome at the position until Thornton comes back.

The Patriots will have two joint practices with the Raiders in Las Vegas this week before both teams square off in their final preseason game Friday night.