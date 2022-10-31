Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis was carted off late in Sunday’s loss to the Commanders with a knee injury and he won’t be making it back onto the field this season.

Head coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that Lewis will miss the rest of the year with a ruptured left patellar tendon. Unfortunately for Lewis, it’s not an unfamiliar injury.

Lewis ruptured his right patellar tendon on Halloween in 2021, so late October is now fraught with unhappy anniversaries for the defensive lineman.

Lewis had 14 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble this season.

The Colts placed Lewis on injured reserve and they filled his roster spot by activating safety Trevor Denbow from the same list.

Tyquan Lewis out for year with ruptured patellar tendon originally appeared on Pro Football Talk