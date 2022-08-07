Tyquan Lewis cherishing opportunity after ‘gruesome’ injury

Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis knew something was wrong with his knee after recording an interception against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 of the regular season.

With the Colts leading 14-7 in a crucial divisional game against a team that had already beaten them once during the season, Lewis nabbed a pass from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill late in the second quarter at midfield.

Lewis, untouched, crumbled to the ground and lost the football. The Titans recovered the ball, but the fourth-year pass rusher knew something was wrong.

“Yeah. I just looked down and I was like well, here we are. I cracked a smile and looked up at the sky and – I’m just thankful man,” Lewis told reporters Saturday. “I cherish every moment. Good, bad, ugly, it doesn’t matter what it is in my life I cherish every moment because it has made me who I am.”

Lewis was carted off the field, and the Titans had recovered the fumble following his first career interception. On the very next play, wide receiver A.J. Brown took a quick pass from Tannehill for a 58-yard touchdown, tying the game and shifting the momentum on one snap.

The Colts went on to lose that game 34-31 in overtime at home.

“I probably thought about that play 100 times this offseason,” said head coach Frank Reich.

The injury wound up being to his patellar tendon. It’s a devastating injury for any player and has been known infamously for its difficult rehab process and low rate of return for athletes.

Part of the reason it was so devastating at the time was that Lewis was in the final year of his rookie contract. The former second-round pick had battled injuries through the first three years of his career and was finally putting together a strong season.

Lewis was heading toward a career-high in sacks, tackles for loss and snaps played. The Colts wound up signing him to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, which is something Lewis will never forget.

“I mean it just boosts your morale, knowing that someone has your back through thick and thin. Like you said, it wasn’t easy. It was gruesome,” Lewis said. “For [GM Chris Ballard] to have my back it just means a lot especially moving forward. This team, everyone around me, the chemistry we have as a whole organization just means a lot that people trust me and they want me to continue to do well.”

Despite the difficult rehab process, Lewis spent a total of one day on the PUP list at the start of training camp. Initially, the Colts wanted to take it even slower, but Lewis had shown he was ready to return.

“It’s hard. It’s a hard surgery, hard recovery but to his credit, he’s done well, especially to me in the last week. It just feels like he’s maybe a step ahead of when we got him back into it,” said Reich. “We just thought, maybe let’s go super slow, but I think he’s doing well and we’ll keep progressing it day-by-day a little bit at a time.”

Lewis is currently competing in a crowded defensive line room with several players vying for a role in Gus Bradley’s defense.

With the preseason starting up this coming week, we’ll get a good look at just how far the Ohio State product has come since the gruesome injury.

And he’s ready to show this was just a minor setback for a major comeback.

“Overcoming obstacles, whatever it is in life you need to get through, just cherish it because that grind will never go away.”

