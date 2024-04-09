Typos fixed on Kobe Bryant’s statue at Crypto.com Arena

The three misspelled words and names on Kobe Bryant’s statue outside Crypto.com Arena have been corrected.

When the statue was unveiled earlier this year, two players had their names misspelled in the box score for the Black Mamba’s legendary 81-point game.

When the statue was unveiled, Raptors guard José Calderón’s last name was spelled “Calderson” and Lakers forward Von Wafer’s first name was written as “Vom.”

In addition, Raptors guard Alvin Williams, who did not play due to the coach’s decision, was listed as missing the game due to the coach’s “decicion.”

On Tuesday, however, it appears those typos have been fixed.

This statue is the first of three planned statues that will honor the late Bryant, including one that also features his daughter, Gianna, who died beside him and seven others in a Calabasas helicopter crash in 2020.

