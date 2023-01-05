Typically short-winded Bill Belichick had plenty to say on Damar Hamlin incident

It’s almost a running gag at this point of how New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick can say a lot without really saying anything at all, but that clearly wasn’t the case at Thursday’s media conference.

There was a different weight to those words following the tragic incident that took place on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed during the game. His heartbeat was restored on the field, before he was rushed to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

For Belichick and so many others, it was a humbling reminder of how quickly things can change in such a tough sport.

“Football is a very great and competitive game,” said Belichick. “Unfortunately injuries like this can and do happen from time to time. It’s very unfortunate. … Life’s bigger than this game. It’s just one of these humbling moments for all of us.”

Bill Belichick is still speaking for 7+ on the Damar Hamlin incident, how the #Patriots have responded internally and conversations he's had around the league.

Belichick even brought up the tragic incident involving former Detroit Lions linebacker Reggie Brown, who suffered a career-ending spinal cord contusion against the New York Jets in 1997.

Brown was temporarily paralyzed and unable to breathe after a play that nearly cost him his life. Belichick, who was the head coach of the Jets at the time, was on the field for the horrific accident.

“Not that I have all of the answers because I certainly don’t, but I was there and experienced that,” said Belichick. “I think I have some sense of what the players and teams, coaches, went through on Monday night. I guess that’s something that you just never forget.”

Belichick says Bills-Bengals was a rare Monday Night Football game he watched live.

Thankfully, there have been positive updates in regards to Hamlin’s health with NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noting that he “opened his eyes.”

The Patriots have started their preparations for the significantly less important business of football, ahead of a Week 18 meeting with the Bills to close out the regular season on Sunday.

A win would punch their ticket to the playoffs.

