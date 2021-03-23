Typical backup QB, atypical situation: Ryan Finley joins a Texans team in chaos

Houston Texans’ general manager Nick Caserio made a small, debatably insignificant, move by trading a sixth-round selection to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for their seventh-round selection and quarterback Ryan Finley.

Finley represents your prototypical backup quarterback in the NFL. He was a fourth-round pick after making one All-ACC team at NC State and has started only four career games during his two years in the league. Finley stands 6-4 and adds another component to offenses with his legs, having run a 4.7 40 time. Finley has collected three passing touchdowns, four interceptions, and 638 passing yards in his eight career games, four of which he has started.

Great physical metrics? Check. Quality college career? Check. Unspectacular and limited NFL resume? Check. This is the prime backup material NFL teams usually bring into camp to serve as either a second or a third quarterback.

Previously, Finley may have been most well known for helping orchestrate Cincinnati’s beautiful upset of Pittsburgh last season during the Steelers’ epic collapse following an 11-0 start to the season. The quarterback played the perfect “game manager'”role and made sure the team didn’t beat themselves. Checkdowns were made, a few deep balls were completed, and Finley baffled the Steelers’ defense with his feet.

Needless to say, Houston fans are not itching to watch the man who could not beat Brandon Allen for the starting job. Allen may remembered for absolutely torching the Texans’ defense in Week 14. However, that doesn’t really indicate he’s a high quality starter. In fact, Texans’ fans most likely aren’t eager to watch newly signed “true” backup Tyrod Taylor either.

All eyes are on Deshaun Watson.

This is the offseason not even the most ambitious of fiction writers could have envisioned for the Texans and their franchise star. Watson and Caserio sit gridlocked between one party’s adamant desire never to play in Houston again and another’s not to trade one of the NFL’s most valuable asset. Not to mention a litany of sexual assault allegations have been brought fourth against Watson this past week, 14 to date.

It is very uncertain whether Watson will play in the NFL in 2021, much less whether that will be in a Texans’ uniform.

In the meantime, fans probably shouldn’t overthink the Ryan Finley situation. His acquisition is not indicative that Watson will be off the team, but more likely a signal of Caserio and head coach David Culley’s confidence in his ability to be a strong backup for this team if called upon. Finley showed major growth from 2019 to 2020 and appeared more than able to execute a game-plan, even against one of the NFL’s best defenses.

Worst case scenario Finley’s presence on the Texans’ represents a young player who will be able to execute similar concepts to Taylor and, hopefully, Watson. That is if Houston even opts to carry a third QB on the roster in 2021.

This is an insurance policy, not a rerouting for Houston’s plans under center. A trade back of roughly 20 spots for the Texans’ indicates no slight of hand from Caserio and company. Houston suddenly has nice, veteran depth and stability should the worst case scenarios manifest themselves in the 2021 campaign. Odds are Finley has a great chance to be more impactful than whoever Houston may have selected one round earlier on day three.