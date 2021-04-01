What type of receiver should Packers target in 2021 NFL draft?

The Green Bay Packers created the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense in 2020 without making a significant addition at the wide receiver position. Although the Packers will return every receiver from last season, and veteran Devin Funchess is back after opting out of 2020, the position will remain in focus as the 2021 draft approaches.

A fascinating question to ponder: what type of receiver do the Packers actually need? Does this team want a traditional style receiver, or more of a gadget, run-after-catch type?

There probably isn’t a wrong answer.

While every receiver from last year will return, the Packers do not currently have a player at the position signed past 2021. So long-term depth here is a legitimate concern, even if an extension for Davante Adams is likely and Allen Lazard will be easier to retain 2022 as a restricted free agent. Funchess, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown will both be unrestricted free agents after next season, and there is no prospect waiting in the wings behind them. Adding a receiver who can play most of the wide receiver positions on the field will soon become a priority, creating an argument for targeting a traditional style receiver in this year’s draft.

But there is also an intriguing argument for a gadget type.

The Matt LaFleur offense is begging for an explosive and versatile receiver who can handle all the gadget responsibilities of the scheme, play snaps in the slot and create easy yards on staple plays.

Ben Fennell of NFL Network makes a strong case for injecting the LaFleur offense with a new element at receiver:

LaFleur's Horizontal Pass Game/RPO offense makes life for WRs so easy! Meshes, Drives, Rubs, RPO Slants… Open % = 3yds Nearest Defender

Wide Open % = 5yds Nearest Defender#Packers were #1 in BOTH categories in 2020 via @NextGenStats. Now add a YAC nightmare to this scheme… pic.twitter.com/pJTuwBuh09 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 31, 2021

The Packers don’t currently have a player of this type on the roster. Tyler Ervin, a running back by trade, moonlighted as the gadget receiver to start last season. His explosiveness and elusiveness provided tangible impact, even as a pre-snap decoy. Defenses had to respect his horizontal speed on jet motions. He rarely got the ball, but even his presence on the field opened up space for others.

Story continues

When Ervin went down with multiple injuries, the Packers signed Tavon Austin, an original gadget type, to handle the role to finish the season.

The idea here is that giving this job to a legitimate receiver could both enhance the pre-snap effect and provide new and easy ways for LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers to get the ball into the hands of playmakers. Quick throws. Opportunities in space. Easy yards. As Fennell mentioned above, the Packers offense is loaded with concepts that could be perfect for this type of receiver.

This draft looks strong in gadget types. Kadarius Toney, Rondale Moore, Elijah Moore, Amari Rodgers, Dyami Brown, Jaelon Darden, Demetric Felton and Ihmir Smith-Marsette all fit the profile. They all provide the explosive athletic profile and strong run after the catch abilities required of maximizing the production value of the gadget spot, especially in an offense like LaFleur’s.

Of course, a gadget type might not be a full-time player. And most of the gadget types could struggle in a fully diversified role, limiting their overall value. Drafting a player for a very specific role could create more long-term building plans at the position.

But it’s certainly interesting to imagine the Packers adding a gadget type, providing another element to an already dominant offense and giving LaFleur the exact type of weapon his scheme might need to operate at full capacity.

Despite not taking a receiver in last year’s draft, the Packers are almost certain to take at least one in 2021. Maybe general manager Brian Gutekunst can find developmental options that fit both profiles. It will be fascinating to see which type – traditional or gadget – the Packers target if they use a high pick at receiver. A strong argument can be made for both styles.

Related

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in Minnesota to see Gophers pro day Value isn’t there for Packers to keep DL Dean Lowry Which free agent could Packers re-sign next?

List