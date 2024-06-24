'Type of games Mav loved': West edges East in inaugural Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase

ALTOONA, Pa. – Former Northern Cambria standout athlete Maverick Baker would certainly have been smiling over Saturday’s game that now bears his name at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

“With the start of that game, those are the type of games Mav loved,” said P.J. Shell, Baker’s stepfather and coach of the West team. “He was a leadoff hitter and he got beaned just as much as he got hits.”

In the inaugural Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase that featured just about every possible result the sport could offer, it was the West squad winning 8-7 on a walk-off passed ball in the bottom of the 10th inning, which brought home Blacklick Valley’s Hayden Williams.

The game was conducted in connection with Maverick’s Mission, and in honor of the former Colt who excelled at football and hockey (Bishop McCort Catholic), but held the greatest passion for baseball.

Shell was proud to have so many who knew Baker as part of the game’s inaugural event.

“The greatest thing about it is that he had so many kids he was teammates and friends with on both sides of the plate,” Shell said. “It was just super- sentimental and perfect. It was a perfect day.”

John Bonatesta, who coached the East team, mentored Baker since he was 9 years old and was grateful to be a part of the first event. Baker died in 2022.

“I think it was a perfect opening to the start of this all-star game, and hopefully it continues,” Bonatesta said. “You couldn’t even script it any better going into extra innings in the first year. I’m grateful for P.J. and Amanda asking me to manage the East. It was great.”

Bishop McCort Catholic’s Mason Pfeil was the game’s MVP after striking out two batters and giving up one run in two innings on the mound.

“You can’t ask for a better inaugural game than an extra-inning passed ball walk-off,” Pfeil said. “Great game, great players on both teams who are going off to college and are going to have major success. I wouldn’t want to end it any other way. It was such a great experience.”

In the eighth inning, the East squad looked like they were going to take over for good as Hollidaysburg’s Carson Kensinger slapped a two-run double to give his team a 6-4 lead before the West team answered.

Shell couldn’t have been prouder of the efforts from both teams.

“I give all the credit in the world to the kids,” Shell said. “It made the coach’s jobs easy. You can plug anybody in. They were going to be efficient. They were going to do their jobs. Hopefully, even though this is our first year doing it, that it has enough clout now that it’s just going to get bigger and bigger and bigger.”

The Curve and Maverick’s Mission have decided that they will team up again in 2025 on a day to be determined.