Tyon Grant-Foster, Collin Moore power Grand Canyon past Southern Utah for 10th straight win

Grand Canyon University built a 25-point lead in the first eight minutes of the second half, but needed clutch plays down the stretch from its two biggest transfers to hold off host Southern Utah 96-75 Thursday night in a men's WAC basketball game at Cedar City, Utah.

Tyon Grant-Foster had 27 points, including a couple of big baskets in the final five minutes, and Collin Moore had five steals and 15 points, knocking down four straight free throws after SUU cut it to 12.

This was the 10th consecutive win for the Lopes (13-1, 3-0 WAC), the longest streak in coach Bryce Drew's four years leading the program. It's also the nation's sixth-longest current win streak.

They head to Utah Tech for a Saturday game before returning home next week to face Abilene Christian on Thursday and Tarleton State on Jan. 13.

This is the best start to a season since GCU started 19-1 in 1995-96.

The road rout moved GCU from No. 42 to 38 in Friday's NET rankings, the highest it has been in its NCAA Division I history.

"Any time you win, you've got to celebrate, you've got to enjoy, because winning is hard, especially winning on the road," Drew said in his post-game radio interview. "We'll look at some things on how we can get better going into Saturday's game."

GCU closed the first half on a 10-1 run to take a 43-36 lead, then built it to 25 points eight minutes into the second half as everybody seemed to contribute. The 96 points were the most scored by GCU against a D-I opponent this season.

The Lopes shot 57.6% from the field, the highest mark this season against a Division I opponent.

Grant-Foster makes it look easy

Grant-Foster made 11 of 19 shots, scoring mostly on twisting, knifing drives in the paint. Drew said by putting power forward Gabe McGlothan at center it opened the floor for Grant-Foster. McGlothan added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

"He makes some of those finishes look easy, and they're not easy that he made around the rim," Drew said. "His offensive display in the last five minutes was sensational, how he finished in the pivots and the different shots that he made."

Moore, a high-energy, physical guard, clamped it down on the defensive end with five steals, a couple of those coming after SUU had made a 9-0 run to get within striking distance in the second half. He also had four assists.

"Coach just emphasized bringing the energy," Grant-Foster said. "They just emphasized bringing the energy. We're on the road. Not many people are going to cheer for us. So we have to bring the energy.

"Collin was emphasizing, 'Hey, Ty, they can't guard you. You get it, you got the one-on-one, go.' He was emphasizing that for me, Ray, Gabe, everybody."

Lopsided rematch

This was a rematch of last year's WAC Tournament championship game that GCU won by 18 points and sent the Lopes into the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years.

GCU made all 15 of its free throws, hit 5 of 15 3-pointers. SUU (5-9, 0-3) shot 41.9% and made 6 of 22 3s and 17 of 23 free throws. Parsa Fallah, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound sophomore, was SUU's biggest threat, finishing with 24 points. Braden Housley added 15 points.

GCU outrebounded the Thunderbirds 38-31. The Lopes have rebounded all but one opponent on the season.

The 10-1 run to close the first half carried momentum over into a 53-point second-half eruption.

"I felt we came out in the second half and defended much better," Drew said. "Ray (Harrison) made some big baskets. Gabe was sensational the whole night."

GCU started doubling up on Fallah. Drew felt his players did a good job of rotating out of the double team, speeding the game up. When SUU started missing shots in transition, GCU made spectacular plays to finish at the other end.

Moore's on-ball defense was crucial, his ability to poke the ball away and transition those into dunks at the other end.

"It's such a luxury to have someone who is so intense on the ball like Collin is," Drew said. "You work so hard to get a score, and, when he's able to do that, get another quick score, it keeps the momentum in our hands."

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert atrichard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter:@azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: GCU basketball wins 10th straight with devastating 2nd half at SUU