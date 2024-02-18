Tyon Grant-Foster clutch down stretch in Grand Canyon's win over CBU, Lopes improve to 24-2

Tyon Grant-Foster struggled to knock down shots in the first half. So he came out in the second half and did what he does best.

He created, twisted around defenders, took the ball to the basket and got fouled.

The 6-foot-7 wing was 9-for-9 from the free-throw line in the second half, but it was his two 3-point baskets down the stretch that helped Grand Canyon hold off California Baptist for a 79-76 victory Saturday night before a sellout crowd at Global Credit Union Arena.

GCU kept pace with UConn for the best record in Division I college basketball at 24-2, improved to 14-1 in the WAC and remained perfect at home at 14-0.

"I feel like I was in my own way when it came to making shots," said Grant-Foster, who was four of 14 shooting. "I was overthinking. I just had to play the game and let it come easy."

Afterwards, coach Bryce Drew gave a sigh of relief as yet another WAC team came in with their A game, making it hard for the Lopes to beat them. But as they've done so often down the stretch of games this season, they made stops and big baskets to find a winning formula.

"I thought CBU played a terrific game," Drew said. "Good teams. They're also battle-tested, the teams that they played. The maturity they have on the team. They start two fifth-year seniors. Experience makes a big difference."

Here are takeaways from GCU's seventh consecutive win:

Ray Harrison, Jovan Blacksher Jr., settling things down

To have experienced guards Ray Harrison and Jovan Blacksher Jr., on the court at the same time in a close game down the stretch was crucial for the Lopes.

With CBU taking a 66-65 lead on Scotty Washington's 3-pointer, his third of the game, with 4:35 left, those two guys got the ball to the right guys down the stretch.

With 1:53 left, Grant-Foster pulled from the top of the key for 3 and a 73-70 lead after a pass from Harrison.

Moments later, guard Collin Moore followed in his miss at the basket for a 75-70 lead. Then, Harrison, through CBU's zone, fired a pin-point pass for center Duke Brennan, who finished strong at the rim to score as he was fouled.

Brennan couldn't complete the three-point play, but the Lopes had their biggest lead at 77-70.

"We were just trying to move it around," Harrison said. "When a team is in a zone, they want you to be stagnant."

Harrison had 12 points and six assists and, for a second straight game, no turnovers.

Blacksher -- who played 25 minutes -- recorded six points, three assists and no turnovers.

GCU had only seven turnovers, four from Grant-Foster, who finished with 19 points.

McGlothan's board work big in win

In the first half, forward Gabe McGlothan and wing Lok Wur combined to make 8 of 14 shots. The rest of the team made only 4 of 18 shots. In the second half, GCU shot 64% and connected on five of 10 3-pointers.

McGlothan had 15 points and 11 rebounds. He was able to coral a few big rebounds in the final four minutes when the Lancers finally cooled off a bit. CBU made nine of 18 3-pointers in the game, and shot 58% in the second half as guard Blondeau Tchoukuiegno was knocking down difficult shots. He finished with 23 points on nine of 15 shooting and two of three 3-pointers.

Drew said he loved how Grant-Foster responded during a rough patch in the second half. The Lopes might have been doomed without him knocking down those two 3s down the stretch.

"I thought Ray was terrific in that stretch and Jovan was terrific in that stretch," Drew said. "Credit Tyon for coming back. Ray hit him with two big passes. And credit Tyon for raising up and shooting it and not putting the ball on the floor. Those were huge possessions for us."

GCU returns to the road next week to play Tarleton State on Thursday and Abilene Christian next Saturday. Tarleton State (18-7) has won its last six games and is second in the conference at 11-3.

