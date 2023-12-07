'Tynecastle a sleepy, quiet place... No wonder so many stay away'

your views graphic

We asked for your views on Hearts’ 1-0 defeat against Rangers, here’s what some of you said:

Chris: Another slow, deliberate and boring performance this time against a poor Rangers team. I remember when games under the lights at Tynecastle were exciting, fast paced encounters with the game taken to the opposition and great atmospheres ensued. Now - a few youngsters banging a drum aside – it’s a sleepy, quiet place. No wonder so many stay away.

David: In many ways we were unlucky but the goal was given away poorly. It’s the usual story - we just can’t score and why Kyosuke Tagawa started in front of Kenneth Vargas is beyond me. If we get nothing from a poor Aberdeen side at the weekend then some questions need to be addressed about the management structure.

Denis: Hearts' dismal record continues against ‘bogey team’ Rangers. At no time did I think that Hearts would win or even equalise. This pathetic shyness of goal scoring is alarming to say the least. It says something about the state of Scottish football that Hearts are in third place in the Scottish Premiership. Those teams below Hearts are no better than the Championship.

David: We barely laid a glove on them, there was no drive, no desire or no pace, if it wasn't for Clark we'd have lost by two or three. Steven Naismith is not the man for Hearts, it was a dreadful display, get him out now.

Chris: We are not improving, it’s just the sides around us are struggling. I saw in defence we are still so weak, our keeper having so many calamities would fit in at Easter Road and up front we didn’t cause Rangers any real scares in the slightest. To be 19 points off Celtic and 11 off Rangers at such early stage of the season is nothing short of embarrassing.