Tylor Perry hero in K-State’s 3rd-straight OT win, beats Villanova

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Arthur Kaluma was Kansas State’s best player on Tuesday night, but it was Tylor Perry who knocked down a step-back three-pointer in the final seconds of overtime to defeat Villanova 72-71.

Jerome Tang is 9-0 in overtime games as the head coach in Manhattan.

A tough Kaluma layup with just over three minutes left gave K-State a six-point lead, but Nova responded with three straight buckets to tie the game up at 63 with a minute left.

Both offenses stalled out after that and the contest went to a third-straight OT for K-State, the first time that has happened for the Wildcats in 69 years.

Villanova held a steady lead for most of the extra five-minute period.

The only time K-State regained the lead was with Perry’s heroic triple off the dribble at the top of the key with three seconds remaining.

That was the dagger.

Nova’s second-leading scorer, and top assist man, Justin Moore left with a game-ending knee injury in the first half.

Kaluma finished with a game-high 26 points on 10 of 13 shooting and made all of his three-point attempts. He also corralled nine rebounds, eight of which came in the first frame.

Cam Carter added 16 points efficiently and Davd N’Guessan led the team with 10 boards.

This was just the second time K-State and Villanova have ever met on the hardwood, and you have to go back to 1940 when the Wildcats lost to Nova in Pennsylvania 51-34.

His team is now 7-2 and has won their last four straight games. Next up they head to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to take on LSU.

