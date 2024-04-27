Tylor Megill strikes out six in dominant rehab start with Single-A Brooklyn

Big Mets right-hander Tylor Megill made his first rehab start on Saturday afternoon with Single-A Brooklyn and completely dominated the competition.

Megill pitched two perfect innings (31 pitches/21 strikes) while striking out all six batters he faced.

The 28-year-old Megill made just one start for the Mets this season before going down with a shoulder strain. That one start came on March 31 against the Milwaukee Brewers where he went four innings giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks. He also struck out four batters in that lone start.

The injury came at a bad time for Megill who won a spot out of spring training after ace Kodai Senga started the year on the IL. In six appearances (five starts) this spring, Megill pitched to a 3.92 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. He struck out 23 batters in 20.2 innings pitched.

In Megill's absence, Jose Butto has taken the mound. After a fast start, the 26-year-old Butto has struggled in his last two starts, especially sith his command. Butto has given up six runs in 10 innings while walking eight batters against the Dodgers on April 20 and the Cardinals on April 26.

It's unclear how many rehab starts Megill may need, but if he can stay healthy throughout his stint in the minors, he could return in May. Senga is ineligible to return from the 60-day IL until May 27 at the earliest.