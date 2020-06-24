With LaMarcus Aldridge out for the rest of this season, San Antonio was looking for a little frontcourt depth heading into the restart in Orlando.

Enter Tyler Zeller.

The journeyman big man, who had not played in the NBA this season and played just six games the season before that, will sign with the Spurs for the restart, according to both Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Tyler Zeller’s deal with the Spurs includes a non-guaranteed second year in 2020-21, sources said. https://t.co/Vxo6JY6rD5 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2020





For his career, Zeller has averaged 7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 50.9%. However, he has bounced around the league a lot in recent years — the Spurs are his sixth team since 2017. He brings size but a game that doesn’t fit well in the modern NBA to San Antonio.

The Spurs head to Orlando four games back of Memphis for the final playoff spot in the West. San Antonio will have to beat out Portland, Sacramento, and New Orleans to finish with the nine seed, then beat Memphis in back-to-back play-in games, to earn the eight seed and make the playoffs. The reward for that is LeBron James and the Lakers.

Tyler Zeller reportedly signs with Spurs for restart in Orlando originally appeared on NBCSports.com