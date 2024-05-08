Tyler’s Yamilet Ruiz signs with West Texas A&M soccer

Tyler, TX – Tyler High School senior athlete Yamilet Ruiz signed a letter of intent to play women’s soccer at the collegiate level Tuesday. The signing ceremony was held in the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Theatre before the athlete’s family, coaches, and teammates.

Yamilet Ruiz, Soccer – West Texas A&M Stats: 31 goals, 26 assists

Freshman Year (20 – 21): Goals: 1, Assists: 2

Sophomore Year (21 – 22): Goals: 5, Assists: 8

Junior Year (22 – 23): Goals: 9, Assists: 6

Senior Year (23 – 24): Goals: 16, Assists: 10

Awards/Accomplishments:

Freshman Year: THS Midfielder MVP Sophomore Year: THS Midfielder MVP, 2nd Team All-District, Academic All-District

Junior Year: THS Midfielder MVP, THS Overall MVP, 1st Team All-District, Academic All-District

Senior Year: “Suck It Up Buttercup” Scholarship Recipient, All-District Midfielder, MVP, Academic All-District, THS Overall MVP

Tyler High Lady Lions Girls Soccer Coach Juan Lara: “A big, well-deserved congratulations to our senior captain, Yamilet Ruiz, on signing with West Texas A&M. She is an amazing young lady who exemplifies what it means to be a successful and dedicated student-athlete.

Not only has she participated in soccer outside of school for many years, but she is also involved in several extracurricular organizations and keeps up her grades. It’s an admirable quality in a young person. Throughout her high school soccer career, she has developed into an influential student-athlete, impacting her teammates, coaches, and the program at Tyler High School. Her outstanding soccer skills, leadership, commitment, and dedication to the sport make her a great addition to the West Texas A&M soccer program.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.