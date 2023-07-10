Tyler Woodard, a junior college safety, commits to Mississippi State football, Zach Arnett

STARKVILLE — Tyler Woodard, a junior college safety out of Memphis, has committed to Mississippi State football, he announced via social media on Monday. Woodard is the 16th commitment in coach Zach Arnett's 2024 class and the first safety.

Woodard (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) is an unrated junior college prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, out of East Mississippi Community College.

Woodard, a Class of 2022 prospect from Freedom Prep Academy, is a familiar name for MSU's staff. He committed to play for the Bulldogs in 2021 before taking the junior college route. As a high school prospect, Woodard was a three-star Composite athlete.

Arnett was serving as MSU's defensive coordinator and linebackers coach during Woodard's first commitment. Shortly after, he moved to coaching safeties while still serving as defensive coordinator.

Woodard is the first junior college addition for Arnett's upcoming class. He earned offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Louisville and Southern Miss, among others, in his latest recruiting cycle.

