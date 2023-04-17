Tyler Stites wins Redlands Classic overall title as Carpenter takes final stage

Robin Carpenter (L39ion of Los Angeles) takes victory on stage 5 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic

Image 1 of 6

Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles) takes victory on stage 5 of the Redlands Bicycle Classic

Image 2 of 6

Men's pro peloton takes off for the Sunset Loop on 91.1-mile stage 5

Image 3 of 6

Project Echelon spent all of their riders holding the break in check and bringing it back with four laps left of the Sunset loop

Image 4 of 6

A break of six riders established themselves two laps into the men's race

Image 5 of 6

Stage 5 men's podium (L to R): Second-placed Gavin Hlady (Team Mike's Bikes), winner Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles) and third-placed Riley Sheehan (Denver Disruptors)

Image 6 of 6

Men's final GC podium at 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic (L to R): Sprint classification winner Alex Murison (Red Truck Racing), GC and mountains classification winner Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) and best amateur AJ August (Hot Tubes Cycling)

Tyler Stites (Project Echelon) claimed the overall victory at the 2023 Redlands Bicycle Classic for the second year in a row, prevailing on the fifth day of racing despite a challenge from Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles).

Carpenter crossed the line of the 147km Beaver Medical Group Sunset Road Race five seconds ahead of the pursuit group for the stage victory. Gavin Hlady (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Equator Coffee) and Riley Sheehan (Denver Disruptors) led the chase group to complete the stage 5 podium.

Stites finished in the chase group in eighth position Sunday to give him a firm hold to his top spot on the GC. One spot behind on stage 5 was 17-year-old AJ August, who shifted up to second on the overall, just 14 seconds back. Another 11 seconds down for third in the GC was Carpenter.

“That was probably the hardest bike ride I have ever done,” said Stites. “I had to dig deep and cover everything. Robin was solo for so long, luckily I got some help from some other people. I was nervous but I just knew I had to pedal as hard as I could, it worked out.”

Richard Arnopol (Project Echelon) was in second place overall at the start of stage 5 but as the team devoted its efforts to keeping the top spot, Arnopol slipped away with his 13th place on the stage and finished ninth overall. Carpenter’s effort Sunday was also enough to move him from fourth to the overall podium.

A six-man break was established three laps into the stage, including Eder Frayre and Sam Boardman for L39ION, Ulises Castillo and Sergio Henao for the Denver Disruptors, Tobie Klein for Aevolo Cycling and Joel Plamondon of Toronto Hustle. The group never gained more than a minute over the peloton, and with two laps to go Project Echelon initiated the chase.

Carpenter then escaped with Drake Deuel of CS Velo Racing across the penultimate circuit, and for a time took the virtual lead. However, as he was heading into the last lap of 12 he lost his break companion to a crash. Carpenter was then caught by the chase at the top of the final pass of the King of the Mountain point.

Story continues

“I would have loved to take the GC, but once caught at the top of the climb I thought I would figure out how to win the stage,” said Carpenter, who's L39ION squad finished as the best overall team. “I know I have a fast bike and a fast position – just ride down the hill as fast as possible. It was touch and go for a long time, but I managed to keep the gap on the last lap.”

In addition to successfully defending his GC title, Stites also won the KOM classification, after Evan Boyle (Aevolo), who led going into stage 5, abandoned due to illness in the first hour of racing.

Alex Murison (Red Truck Racing) secured the points classification and August secured the U22 best young rider classification.

Results powered by FirstCycling