Tyler Steen looking to continue Alabama-Georgia rivalry during competitive Eagles’ practices

There are currently three players on the Eagles roster from Alabama and three from Georgia.

All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts is listed as an Oklahoma draftee, but he spent four years with Nick Saban and gave the Crimson Tide four guys from Tuscaloosa in Philadelphia.

During the 2023 NFL draft, the Bulldogs raised their total to seven after GM Howie Roseman selected Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, and Kelee Ringo while trading for Lions running back D’Andre Swift.

Alabama added another player to the list after Tyler Steen was selected in Round 3. Thanks to his time spent at Vanderbilt, Steen probably is the one player who can give an analysis-filled breakdown of what facing both SEC juggernauts is like.

Steen started every game at Vanderbilt from 2019 through 2021 before transferring to Alabama.

During one lone season in Tuscaloosa, Steen allowed only two sacks on 469 pass blocks snaps played in 2022 but didn’t face the Bulldogs as a member of the Crimson Tide.

Now with the Eagles, Steen told Ed Kracz at his post-draft press conference that he looks forward to hopping square in the middle of the SEC rivalry and transitioning to the practice fields at the NovaCare Complex.

“I know I went against Jordan Davis and Nolan Smith and those guys in college when I was at Vanderbilt,” said Steen. “I know we played them pretty consistently on a yearly basis. They’ve got a really good program over there, really good players over there, so I can’t wait to be a part of that and join the team with them.”

Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon Dickerson, and Steen will now represent the SEC on offense.

Jalenm Carter, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean represent the Bulldogs on defense.

Josh Jobe is an Alabama player on defense, and he’ll be joined by Eli Ricks, who previously attended LSU.

The Eagles have fallen in love with the SEC, and in total, Philadelphia has 21 players from the conference on their roster.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire