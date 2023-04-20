Tyler Steen considered a strong pick outside of the first round

Tyler Steen joined the Alabama football program via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season after beginning his career with the Vanderbilt Commodores. After one season with the Crimson Tide, Steen is now headed to the NFL.

Though he is not projected to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, Steen is a strong candidate to be selected in an early round.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema recently named a few players that would be solid picks outside of the first round. Steen made the list.

“In Steen, I feel like I know I’m getting a good offensive lineman who can start, if needed, at guard or tackle,” writes Sikkema. Steen started for just one year in college due to now-New York Giants tackle Evan Neal playing in front of him, but he posted a 71.9 overall grade with a 77.9 grade as a pass blocker. Steen is built like a guard with a thick lower body that helps him anchor some of the best bull rushers, but his movement skills were good enough to survive at offensive tackle this past season. Whether at guard or tackle in the NFL, Steen is a player I have confidence in to be a consistent name on my depth chart.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Steen and other former Alabama players as they prepare to begin their professional careers by way of the 2023 NFL draft.

More NFL Draft!

Bryce Young featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated's draft preview

More NFL Draft!

Bryce Young responds to his size concerns ahead of the NFL draft

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire