Tyler Smith shares his excitement to play on Thanksgiving 'NFL Slimetime'
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith joins Nickelodeon NFL Insider Dylan Schefter for an interview.
Keegan-Michael Key’s substitute teacher Mr. Garvey, one of the signature characters from former Comedy Central sketch series Key & Peele, has returned to the head of the class to promote Paramount+. The streaming service has booked a 60-second spot during tomorrow’s Thanksgiving Day NFL telecast for the plug (watch it above). The synergistic promo features […]
METAIRIE, La. (AP) Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has missed six straight games with an abdomen injury, was among six New Orleans players to return to practice Wednesday after being unable to play in a Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Lattimore practiced on a limited basis, as did defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, running back Mark Ingram, left tackle James Hurst and left guard Andrus Peat.
A San Francisco 49ers DB had some strong words for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins in the aftermath of Monday Night Football.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 12's top quarterback plays. (Bill Ingram / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
Trey Lance was out of his walking boot and all smiles Monday night in Mexico City -- a welcome sight for the 49ers Faithful after the QB's heartbreaking injury.
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo is playing the best football of his career. Has he outplayed his staple "Jimmy G" nickname?
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.