How Tyler Smith potentially fits the Cowboys starting depth chart

Tyler Smith is a player many in the Cowboys fanbase had no clue who he was. He started to get on media scout radars about a week ago when Mel Kiper Jr. took Smith to Dallas in his final mock draft. Smith is a change of direction for the organization in many aspects. Taking a first-round pick from Tulsa was unexpected, the Cowboys typically draft from the power five programs, especially top 50. On the field, Smith is a mauler type blocker, which is an about face from their usual athletic, technical offensive lineman.

The Cowboys are hoping that a move inside will help alleviate some technical issues for Smith, and he’ll be able to play early at left guard while he develops and eventually is the possible replacement for Tyron Smith at the left tackle spot. Tyler Smith will battle to start at left guard with Conner McGovern, but also could be in line to take on the swing tackle role if for some reason he doesn’t win that job outright. During the post-round press conference, Stephen Jones allowed that last year’s fourth-round pick Josh Ball is viewed as a right-side player, but one would imagine getting Smith on the field would be a higher priority.

A good, deep offensive line is something every NFL team hopes to have, Smith brings a new style, fresh legs, and versatility to the group battling to stay a team strength. Quarterback Dak Prescott thrives when he is confident in his Offensive line and maybe this move helps lead to that.

Here is a look at the potential offensive line for the Cowboys in the 2022 season.

Left Tackle

Tyron Smith Tyler Smith Aviante Collins Matt Waletzko

Left Guard

Tyler Smith Conner McGovern Isaac Alarcon

Center

Tyler Biadasz Matt Farniok Alec Lindstrom James Empey

Right Guard

Zack Martin Conner McGovern James Empey

Right Tackle

Terence Steele Josh Ball Amon Simon

You can find Mike Crum on Twitter @cdpiglet or at Youtube on the Across the Cowboys Podcast.

1

1