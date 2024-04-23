Tyler Smith: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2004 | 6’11 | 7’1 WS | 226 LBS

Team: G League Ignite

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 9 / Worst rank: NR

2023-24 stats:

In 2023-24, Smith averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 48.1 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from three, and 56.0 percent from the foul line.

Strengths:

* Impressive physique for a versatile modern big, standing at 6-11 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan

* Exceptional athleticism and fluidity for his size

* Smooth power forward with flashes of wing skills in his game

* Fantastic movement both on and off the ball

* Solid slasher and cutter, excels at finishing above the rim

* Clean jump shot with repeatable form, shooting 36.7 percent from three

* Capable of handling the ball and initiating fast breaks after grabbing rebounds

* Switchable defender with the ability to guard multiple positions

* Shows potential as a weak-side rim protector and contesting shots at the rim

Weaknesses:

* Still raw and developing, upside depends on improving swing skills, defense, rebounding, and shot creation

* Defensive intensity and rebounding need improvement, lacks composure and understanding of team defensive schemes

* Not a great playmaker for himself or others, more effective as a connector than a primary creator

* Size and athleticism may limit him from being a true combo forward or a full-time center, is a tweener

Scotto's Draft Notes:

“Smith can be a role player off the bench in his second year,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “Relatively speaking, he’s been the most impactful and productive guy outside of Ron Holland on G League Ignite. In some cases, he’s been the most consistent on Ignite. He can make shots. He’s big. He’s not a very good athlete or switcher right now. He’s got tight hips, so he’s got to be able to sit down and move laterally better than he has. I think he’s what NBA teams need. He’s that four that you can put out there with other players and space the floor. Hopefully, he can knock down enough shots, drive on closeouts and get to the rim. He fits better with a team that’s already well put together. If you put him in a situation where you’re trying to make him make plays, that’s the opposite of what you want him to do at this point in his development. He can make a lot of money being a rotation player as a sixth or seventh man on an NBA team.”

“I think Smith is going to be the best Ignite player when it’s all said and done,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype