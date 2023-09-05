Tyler Smith headlines Monday injury concerns for Cowboys

Dallas got their week of preparation for the season opener underway on Monday, but not everything went according to plan. Cowboys starting left guard Tyler Smith walked off the practice field and was followed by head athletic trainer Joe Maurer a few moments later.

As a rookie, Smith started every game for the Cowboys last season including their two playoff games. That streak may now be in jeopardy. In what is being reported as a minor hamstring injury, his availability should become clearer once the Cowboys release their first injury report later this week.

Left guard Tyler Smith left practice early Monday with what has been as a minor hamstring issue. Cowboys are off Tuesday before practicing again Wednesday. Even if it does not impact his status for Sunday, Smith is an important fixture on the offensive line. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 4, 2023

Should Smith not be ready for week one in New York, Chuma Edoga would be the likely replacement. Rookies T.J. Bass or Asim Richards could also be in line for their first career start. Smith wasn’t the only key player requiring an injury update, as several players who have been missing practice time achieved various levels of readiness as the work week commenced.

How close is Donovan Wilson?

The Cowboys lost safety Donovan Wilson to a calf injury on the first day of training camp and he has not practiced since. He may be getting closer to action as he was seen on the sidelines conducting resistance band rehab which has historically been a sign that the player is nearing a return.

Donovan Wilson is going through resistance-band rehab as he continues to work back from training camp injury. Sam Williams (toe) was not spotted on field during open portion practice to the media. pic.twitter.com/l7MMiVMH4A — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 4, 2023

Wilson brings a physicality to this defense that is now expected to use their safeties to offset a thin linebacker group. The loss of Demarvion Overshown highlights the importance of Wilson’s style of play. While he appears to be getting closer, his availability for Week 1 is unknown as there’s generally a move from bands to light practice before fully integrating.

Jourdan Lewis a Go?

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis continues to come back from his lisfranc injury that ended his 2022 campaign prematurely. Lewis described his injury as more of a foot dislocation and dealt with the pitfalls associated with such an isolated recovery process. Lewis returned to practice early last week.

Jourdan Lewis (foot) was getting some work today in today's short practice. He will be limited. Donovan Wilson (calf) did not practice today. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) September 4, 2023

The team decided against placing Lewis on the PUP list which would have sidelined him for the first four games of the season. The decision hints that the team believes Lewis will be ready to play before that timeline, but at the minimum he is no eligible to participate in practice.

Is Nahshon All-Wright?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Nahshon Wright isn’t eligible to return as he was placed on returnable IR and will miss the first four weeks of the season. His recovery from a high-ankle sprain has progressed as he is now out of his walking boot and was spotted off to the side during Monday morning practice.

Nahshon Wright is out of his boot as he continues his rehab from a high ankle sprain. Being on the IR, Wright won’t be eligible to return until Week 5 against San Francisco on Oct. 8.#DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/RfNujvQVTj — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) September 4, 2023

The team could opt to take things slow with Wright as the team went heavy at the position and currently has six cornerbacks on the active roster. Dallas also has defensive back Israel Makuamau who has occasionally played on the outside but is listed as a safety.

DE Sam Williams

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive lineman Sam Williams has been dealing with turf toe. The injury occurs when the toe is forcibly bent upwards like when athletes push off when sprinting. He was spotted on the sidelines during practice but was not in uniform.

Note: Cowboys DE Sam Williams was in street clothes during practice today.#DallasCowboys — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) September 4, 2023

The loss of Williams means more than an increase in playing times for the other edge players. The second-year player is a fixture on special teams which could alter who is called up on game day.

Dallas was praised for how much depth they have at certain positions and an early-season injury bug appears ready to test those evaluations. The war of attrition has begun.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire