Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Smith missed some time recently with an ankle injury, but he’s ready to jump back into practice on Monday.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday, via Jori Epstein of USA Today, that Smith is “ready to go” and has a “green light” to get back on the practice field. Smith had been competing for the left guard spot this summer, but left tackle Tyron Smith went down with an avulsion fracture of his knee last week and the rookie has experience at the position from his college days.

The Cowboys haven’t named him the starter, but it seems like a good bet with Jones saying that the team plans to stay inside the organization to find a new tackle. He also said on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys drafted Smith to “ultimately be our future left tackle,” so the injury just speeds things up in Dallas.

Assuming Smith remains healthy, he’ll have a couple of weeks to settle into the tackle spot before the Buccaneers come to Dallas on the first Sunday night of the regular season.

Tyler Smith has “green light” to return to Cowboys practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk