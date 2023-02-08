Tyler Smith, DaRon Bland jump way up in 2022 redraft; Cowboys take CB, OG

With only two teams still in game-prep mode and a shiny championship trophy on the line, the fanbases of 30 other NFL clubs are living out a far more disappointed version of the reality they had fervently believed was coming their way just a few months prior.

For those not in Chiefs Kingdom or Iggles Nation, it’s already the multiverse time of year. And while mock drafts let the faithful gaze into their crystal balls to imagine a new and improved future, redrafts allow for a hypothetical what-if look back at the season that might have been.

ESPN asked its NFL Nation reporters to rewind to April 28, 2022 and make their teams’ first two rounds of picks again, this time factoring in everything we learned about how last year’s rookies actually played over the course of their debut seasons.

In a do-over where there are no secrets or surprises, the Cowboys lose out on their impressive first-rounder and let their second-rounder fall. But every selection has a ripple effect of possibilities, and Dallas walks away from this imaginary exercise with two totally different players for the 2023 season.

Would they have changed the outcome of the season, for better or worse? That’s up for debate… maybe something Cowboys fans can chew on while they’re watching other teams battle for the Lombardi.

Round 1, Pick 6: OT Tyler Smith to Panthers

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73) blocks Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys raised a few eyebrows when they took the Tulsa lineman with the 24th overall pick. Some even called it a reach after higher-profile targets like Kenyon Green and Zion Johnson were already taken. But Smith turned out to be a steal at 24; with the benefit of hindsight, the Panthers now take him sixth overall and make him the first offensive lineman off the board. In this do-over exercise, they opt for him over their original selection, North Carolina State tackle Ikem Ekonwu- but only because quarterback Brock Purdy rockets up the redraft to be taken with the fourth overall pick.

Says ESPN’s David Newton:

“With quarterback Brock Purdy off the board here, it would have been easy to stick with Ekwonu. He had a solid season after a slow start and has shown the promise to be a long-term solution to a longtime issue. Smith, however, graded out slightly higher for the league’s ninth-ranked run offense and allowed seven sacks after being thrown into the position right before the season. Ekwonu allowed eight.”

Round 1, Pick 24: CB Kaiir Elam to Cowboys

Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam (5) pulls in an interception over Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Pierce Jr. (19) during the fourth quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Cowboys had a legitimate need on the offensive line going into the 2022 draft, but remember that Tyler Smith is no longer available when Dallas goes on the clock in this alternate reality. Neither are Charles Cross, Ikem Ekonwu, Zion Johnson, or Evan Neal.

So the team elects to look to the other side of the ball when they turn in their card with the 24th pick, taking the 6-foot-2-inch cornerback out of Florida. Elam originally went to Buffalo, who leapfrogged over Dallas to get him at No. 23. He ended up starting six regular-season games for the Bills, grabbing two interceptions, and defending four passes while logging 57% of the team’s defensive snaps. He added another pick and two more passes defended in the playoffs.

Knowing how the season went in the Cowboys secondary, the selection would have been a good one, explains ESPN’s Todd Archer:

“Elam is the pick here, not just because of what he did this season (two interceptions for Buffalo) but because he fits the size profile Dallas wants in corners. The Cowboys were shown to be thin at corner after losing Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown to injuries.”



Worth noting is that in this redraft, the Cowboys bypass a highly-touted offensive lineman out of Texas A&M…

Round 2, Pick 56: G Kenyon Green to Cowboys

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Kenyon Green (55) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

…only to get him anyway 32 picks later. Dallas gets their lineman in Green, who in reality, went 15th overall to Houston.

The Cowboys originally used this selection to take defensive end Sam Williams from Ole Miss. He’s still on the board in this exercise, but Dallas chooses instead to beef up their front five after the offseason departures of La’el Collins, Connor Williams, and Ty Nsekhe. With the ability to play either guard or tackle on either side of the ball, Green provides versatility for a Dallas unit that always seems to need it.

Per Archer:

“The 6-foot-4, 323-pound Green was an option in the first round for the Cowboys last April because the team liked his position flexibility. As a rookie, he started 14 games and would project as a long-term part of the Dallas offensive line. Williams had four sacks and flashed at times, but Green is the better value here.”



Round 2, Pick 60: CB DaRon Bland to Buccaneers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 18: DaRon Bland #26 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after an interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter of the game at TIAA Bank Field on December 18, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

Bland was the 23rd cornerback taken in the actual 2022 draft, a fifth-round flier for a Cowboys team that had taken three collegiate corners just a year before.

In reality, the Bengals used this pick on Cam Taylor-Britt, a corner from Nebraska who got the first and only interception of his rookie campaign in the divisional round of the postseason. But the 60th selection originally belonged to the Buccaneers, and knowing what we all know now, the Bucs would have been wise to keep the pick in order to grab Bland, even 107 slots earlier than he ended up going.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine points out:

“When this draft happened last April, the Bucs had cornerbacks Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean, and Sean Murphy-Bunting, had moved Antoine Winfield Jr. to nickelback and had Logan Ryan and Mike Edwards at safety. That’s a solid group on paper. But none of them had five interceptions this season — Murphy-Bunting had the most with three — and there were moments when the Bucs desperately needed a takeaway, going five consecutive games without one. Plus, Dean and Murphy-Bunting are set to become free agents, as is Edwards. Adding Bland to the group would have given them a boost, as he finished his rookie season in Dallas with five picks and seven passes defended.”

