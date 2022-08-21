Tyler Smith, Cowboys OL kick into high hear, mauling effort leads to TD

After having to wait for their next drive thanks to a 98-yard kickoff return touchdown from wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, the Cowboys’ offense barreled through the Chargers defense on the back of the offensive line.

Totaling nine rushes on the drive, Dallas crushed the will of the Los Angeles defense, including a fourth-down conversion in the red zone. Rookie offensive lineman Tyler Smith’s strength was on display throughout the drive.

Arguably the highlight for Cowboys on that touchdown drive was blocking on interior line. LG Tyler Smith and C Matt Farniok cleared way for rookie RB Malik Davis here. pic.twitter.com/sBDsHdymOc — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 21, 2022

The tandem of Smith and Matt Farniok overpowered the defense, lifting their matchups from the ground and running back Malik Davis finished this blocking highlight with a mammoth hit that sent a Chargers defender to his back.

The offense as a whole totaled 50 rushing yards won the drive while running back Rico Dowdle tacked 34 yards of the total and finished it with a fourth-down conversion and touchdown rush on his next touch.

Following the loss of La’el Collins and concerns around the young interior of the offensive line, drives like this for Farniok and Smith are a reason for excitement for the rushing game and for the offensive as a whole. Dallas has been known over the years for their physical style and it could be a sign for things to come with young talent leading the change. Three weeks away from the season opener, Smith is an expected starter for Week 1 while Farniok knocks on the door behind starting center Tyler Biadisz with impressive tape.

After the touchdown finish, rookie tight end Jake Ferguson flashed on a wide-open 2-point conversion grab to give the Cowboys a 15-10 lead.

