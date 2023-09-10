Tyler Shough's 4 turnovers notwithstanding, Texas Tech football shows it needs what he provides in run game

Tyler Shough's bruising running style turned into one of the Texas Tech football team's most effective weapons the final month of the 2022 season. It might need to be again as long as Shough can handle the physical toll.

The Red Raiders' 6-foot-5, 230-pound quarterback carried 23 times for 101 yards Saturday in the Red Raiders' 38-30 home loss to No. 13 Oregon.

"I think one thing with him, it's just by nature he's a physical football player," Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "I think he actually probably plays better when he gets hit a little bit."

Shough's effectiveness running was part of an up-and-down performance. He lost a fumble and threw three interceptions. One of the interceptions resulted from a miscommunication with receivers Jordan Brown and Jerand Bradley, and the last came on a desperation throw to the end zone as time ran out.

Tech used Shough's running to run out the clock in a 14-10 victory on a cold night at Iowa State last season. The Red Raiders turned him loose for 25 carries and 111 yards in the season-ending 42-25 conquest of Mississippi at the Texas Bowl. He had all off-season, of course, for any bruises from that night to heal up.

Texas Tech's quarterback Tyler Shough (12) scores a touchdown against Oregon in a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Now calling Shough's number in the ground game might be too vital for the Tech offensive staff to resist.

SaRodorick Thompson, part of the one-two punch at running back last season with Tahj Brooks, declined his Covid-bonus year to turn pro. That leaves Tech needing someone to take the load off Brooks, though so far, it's been more a case of Brooks taking a load off Shough.

Two games into this season, the quarterback is Tech's leading rusher with 137 yards on 38 carries. That's misleadingly low: He had 145 gross rushing yards Saturday night and 53 in the season-opening loss at Wyoming, minus yards lost to sacks and tackles for loss.

"I'm going to do whatever it takes to try and get the first down and win," Shough said. "Obviously, some of those situations are scrambles and stuff like that, so whatever it takes. I'm obviously pretty sore, but I'm protecting myself, getting out of bounds, sliding.

"When it's third and fourth down, I'm obviously going to use my body to get the first down if I can. The thing it's going to come down to is protecting my body, but I'm going to do whatever it takes."

McGuire said the offensive staff game-planned to use Shough's legs against his former team, believing it would work. That was reinforced when he broke his first carry for 58 yards and his second for 9.

"It was designed we had a lot of quarterback run," McGuire said. "Last week in overtime, we started running him a little bit more. He rushed for 145 yards (against Oregon) and was sacked four times. It was something that we knew they would give us, and we wanted to take advantage of it.

"Some of it was scramble, but it was a lot of designed quarterback running plays, especially early in the first half to really kind of get us going."

Shough had 282 yards on 24-for-40 passing. He connected on touchdowns to Myles Price for 18 yards, Mason Tharp for 7 yards and Jerand Bradley for 34 yards. Shough was intercepted in the third quarter when a route by Bradley brought cornerback Khyree Jackson into the throwing lane for Jordan Brown, the target.

In the game's final minute, linebacker Jeffrey Bassa picked off Shough and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown. Defensive end Brandon Dorlus split two blockers rushing up the middle and hit Shough on the throw.

"We've got to protect him better," McGuire said. "I hate it for him on the turnovers, because he played his tail off tonight. I was proud of the way he played. Not only that, but I thought he threw the ball great. We had some very untimely drops that can't happen. Part of this offense, and the thing we have done very well, is catch the football."

