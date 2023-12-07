Tyler Shough, Jawhar Jordan ready to rekindle 1-2 punch with Louisville football

The water balloon fights at Hamilton (Arizona) High School were legendary.

Jawhar Jordan, Tyler Shough and their friends would drive through the school’s parking lot in a water battle that Shough described as being “like a 'Grand Theft Auto' water balloon chase.”

There were no official winners as each had a unique way to stay dry. Shough’s advantage was his cannon of an arm, with the quarterback able to throw far. Jordan’s ability to dodge and outrun the balloons was the running back's strength. What protected Shough and Jordan from getting pelted with water balloons in the parking lot were the same qualities that made them the perfect 1-2 punch on the football field for Hamilton.

Six years later, the key pieces to Hamilton’s offense will look to power Louisville’s offense in their final season of college football. Shough committed to the Cardinals on Tuesday and is expected to replace Jack Plummer as their starting QB next season.

“It’s cool they're getting the band back together,” Hamilton football coach Dick Baniszewski told The Courier Journal. “Now I don't have to watch as many different teams. I can just go all Cards.”

U of L coach Jeff Brohm and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm have had success developing quarterbacks, which played the biggest part in Shough’s decision to become a Cardinal. Jordan, who has the option to leave or return to Louisville, and Plummer, another Arizona quarterback, gave Shough firsthand insight into the program. He liked what he heard.

“Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to be great,” said Shough, a former Texas Tech QB who described himself as “really cerebral” with a desire to spread the ball around to playmakers. “They're all gonna put in the work. A lot of guys came from the portal. (There are) people from different places, people are from Louisville and (the) Kentucky area, but they all have that common goal. That's what was really attractive and just that opportunity to come in and compete and really put together a special season.”

Bonding at Hamilton

Jordan was a “skinny little fast dude” from Long Island, New York, when he met Shough, who was also a "twig," he admitted. Though Shough was protected by his offensive line, he was concerned about whether Jordan would be able to take hits. As they developed and bulked up, the two became friends. Jordan was more on the quiet side, and Shough was outgoing.

“I think we're a good balance with each other just because he's all about business,” Shough said. “Once you get to know him, he's a great dude to be around. … I've always connected (with him) just because of who he is and how hard he works. I think that's something I resonate with.”

Both made varsity as freshmen in 2014 and became starters two years later, helping the team go 7-5. Shough threw for 2,079 yards and 27 touchdowns as a junior, impressing his coach with his pocket presence, deceptive speed and deep ball.

“He could put air under the ball and just dropped dimes for a senior in high school,” Baniszewski said. “Obviously quarterback play has advanced quite a bit in the last few years, but he threw as good of a deep pass as any kid I've ever seen. … He's kind of a mix because he runs the ball really well, but he's really a prototypical dropback quarterback.”

Shough didn’t mind taking off and running over defenders, much to Baniszewski’s dismay. The Huskies didn’t have much behind Shough and needed him to stay healthy. Jordan had the run game covered. Despite losing to a Brock Purdy-led Perry team, 65-63, Baniszewski will never forget Jordan taking the handoff from Shough 91 yards for a touchdown on third-and-18 inside Hamilton’s 20.

“When we needed a play, there was really no doubt that those two were probably going to be involved in making it,” Baniszewski said.

Reuniting at Louisville

Louisville's Jawhar Jordan (25) found some room to run during first half action as the Louisville Cardinals faced off against the Florida State Seminoles in the 2023 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Field in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Perry defeated Hamilton again three weeks later in the state semifinals, ending Shough and Jordan’s prep careers. Jordan ran for 1,774 yards and 27 touchdowns on 185 carries that season. Shough was 176-of-282 passing for 3,071 yards and 30 TDs, helping the team finish 8-4. They went their separate ways but kept in contact.

Jordan started his college career at Syracuse and transferred to Louisville in 2021. Shough, who originally committed to North Carolina, spent three years at Oregon. He went to Texas Tech, where he had “freak injuries” and never played a full season. He suffered a broken collarbone in 2021, injured his shoulder in 2022 and broke his fibula in 2023. Still, he averaged 218, 186.3 and 186.5 passing yards per game in his three seasons as a Red Raider.

Because Shough never played more than four games during the first part of his 2021 and 2023 seasons, he applied for a medical hardship waiver for another year of eligibility. He told The Courier Journal that the NCAA approved the waiver, but the decision won’t be official until after Texas Tech’s Independence Bowl game against California on Dec. 16.

Shough opted to use that year by getting a fresh start at a new school and announced Nov. 19 that he would transfer.

Jordan posted a cryptic message on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 30, writing, “An old friend coming to the ville. Stay tuned...” Five days later, the old friend, Shough, revealed his announcement.

Hamilton fans know what it means to have Jordan and Shough powering an offense, and Louisville fans hope to find out next fall.

“He made my job easier (in high school) for sure just because of how explosive he was and just our relationship,” Shough said of Jordan. “... With this opportunity, hopefully we can take advantage of it.”

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit at acubit@gannett.com and follow her on X at @Alexis_Cubit.

