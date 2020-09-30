Tyler Shough draws comparison to star NFL quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

How good is Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough? We'll find out soon enough.

He may have sat behind Justin Herbert, but he used that time to sharpen his skills. Now, it's his turn to sit in the driver's seat.

What can we expect from the young QB? Well, Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Network compares him to a former rocket-arm Pac-12 quarterback that should have Duck fans excited.

"I remember meeting (Shough) when he was 16, in high school, at the Elite 11. I remember turning to Trent Dilfer who was the head coach of that and said, 'doesn't he remind you a little bit of Jared Goff?'"

Shough the next Jared Goff? Ducks fans won't complain about that.

Goff was a stud at Cal where he threw for 12,195 yards and 96 touchdowns in his three seasons, and in 2015 he led the Golden Bears to their first bowl victory since 2008.

Goff would go on to be drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the No.1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, and in 2019 he led the Rams to the Super Bowl (though they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots).

Through three games this season the Rams are 2-1 and Goff is top 10 in passing yards (863), completion percentage (70%), and QBR (76.4).

Being compared to a quarterback like Goff is no small feat.

"The ball doesn't come out like Jared's does, it doesn't finish like Jared's does, but it's close. He's got that type of game to him," said Roth about Shough. "When you look at him physically, he's ready... This guy has the ability to completely rip it because he sat, he's learned, he's progressed and now he's matured and ready to handle everything that goes into being quarterback at Oregon."

Luckily for the Ducks, they don't need Shough to be Jared Goff, or Justin Herbert, or Marcus Mariota, or any other high profile quarterback. They just need Shough to be Shough.

The youngster took just a handful of snaps last season, totaling 144 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 pass attempts.

It's a small sample size, but those glimpses of the future along with the high praise from Roth should have Ducks fans eager to see what a Shough led Oregon offense looks like in 2020.