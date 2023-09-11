Should Tyler Shough be benched, Tahj Brooks carry more, Joey McGuire burn the book? Q&A session with Texas Tech football fans

The Texas Tech football team is 0-2 after its first two games for the first time since 1990, following No. 13 Oregon beating the Red Raiders 38-30 Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium. Each week this season, we'll do a question-and-answer session with readers.

Blowing a nine-point lead in the fourth quarter cost the Red Raiders an attention-getting victory. Some of the circumstances — Tyler Shough committing four turnovers, and a couple of Joey McGuire's decisions backfiring — stirred the masses. Y'all asked far more questions than we can answer in one column.

But here goes, and we'll get to more this week.

Q: When will Tyler Shough be benched?

Q: Simple — when do we see Behren Morton?

DW: Only Joey McGuire knows. McGuire documented how Shough won the job, with the numbers to support it. If you want to pull the starter after two games, remember: Morton made some of the same mistakes last year that Shough takes heat for.

At Oklahoma State, he made a bad-judgment throw over the middle that a linebacker intercepted. It was third-and-13 from the Tech 22-yard line, right after the Cowboys had scored to make it 31-31.

Against Baylor, he was 11 for 34 with a touchdown and three interceptions and was sacked three times. For his career, he has seven TD passes and six interceptions and a completion percentage seven percentage points lower than Shough's.

Oregon running back Bucky Irving, left, scores a touchdown as Texas Tech linebacker Ben Roberts (13) brings him down during the Ducks' 38-30 conquest of the Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. Roberts, making his first career start, was credited with 12 tackles, including two tackles for loss, half a sack and a fumble caused.

Q: You can’t win despite four turnovers. Four turnovers beats production 99% of the time.

DW: That's true, generally speaking. In regard to Shough, though, the last of the four was on a desperation throw as time ran out. Khyree Jackson's third-quarter interception involved a miscommunication by receivers, Jerand Bradley taking Jackson into the throwing lane on a pass for Jordan Brown, who thought it was for Bradley.

Q: You know what would help stop the turnovers? Handing the ball off to Tahj Brooks. Six carries for 66 yards, 11 yards per carry.

DW: Gains of 35 and 16 yards skewed the yards per carry. Nothing wrong with gains of 35 and 16 yards, but two games in a row, the opposing defensive line has won the trenches against the Tech offensive line. Brooks had only 39 yards on 11 carries at Wyoming with a long gain of 8. Facing an Oregon defense with better athletes, it looked like the game plan was to put the ball into other players' hands.

Q: Situational question about chasing Oregon’s two-point conversion in the second quarter. If we take the PAT (which is rational), Oregon ties the game at the end with the FG. Obviously very different scenario than being down by one with less than two minutes to play.

DW: I agree. With a successful PAT early, you have a 31-31 game and overtime as a fallback in the final minute.

Q: What were you thinking, Joey McGuire, going for it on your own (33)-yard line?

DW: Short answer: That's what Champion Analytics said was the high-percentage play in that situation. I would have punted — with a 27-25 lead, 13 minutes left and Oregon asserted itself with a 17-play scoring drive right before.

McGuire's been unequivocal in his commitment to going for it when the book tells him to go for it, and the Red Raiders benefited last year. They scored 129 points on series that included a fourth-down conversion and gave up 44 points immediately after turnovers on downs. The fourth-down conversions were essential to Tech's win over Texas and wins over West Virginia and Mississippi blowouts.

Again, that's not a risk I would have taken in the fourth quarter Saturday.

Q: What’s the plan with all the injured LBs?

A: The one whose availability matters most, Jacob Rodriguez, is out until midseason with a sprained foot. Tyrique Matthews and Trent Low, the backups who played the most against Wyoming, missed the Oregon game. Should know more about their status on Monday.

In the meantime, Ben Roberts showed why Tech coaches have been high on him practically from the moment he walked in the door. He's a redshirt freshman who missed a lot of preseason practice, then goes out against Oregon for his first college start and makes 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, half a sack and a caused fumble.

Impressive to do that against Oregon, which returns most of the skill-position talent from a 10-win team that topped 40 points eight games in a row last season.

Jesiah Pierre's been out of position some, but he's athletic and piling up tackles. When Pierre, Roberts, Rodriguez and some of the injured guys return and play together, it should look appreciably better.

I'll throw Julian (C.J.) Baskerville in with the linebackers, too, since his predecessor Marquis Waters played that position more like a linebacker than a safety. Baskerville missed Saturday, but is expected back this week.

