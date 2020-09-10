Tyler Shough or Anthony Brown: “The team highly anticipates this competition” originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When Eugene-native and hometown hero Justin Herbert took over the reigns at quarterback in 2016, he joined a long list of historically great players to sport the dynamic Oregon jerseys.

After an upward four-year career, leading the Ducks from a 4-8 season to a 2020 Rose Bowl victory, his performance resulted in getting selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Duck fans knew his time would eventually run its course, but there was hope for the future without Herbert running the offense.

That quarterback is Tyler Shough.

For two years, Shough had been studying and learning behind Herbert and patiently waited for his name to be called. Last season, the Ducks praised Shough for his play saying that there was “no drop-off” between QB1 and QB2.

And that hard work paid off. Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal named Shough the starter going into spring ball and he was named the starter coming out of spring ball. The future was Shough. Then, Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown entered the chat.

Cristobal joined the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast to discuss the quarterback competition for this upcoming season.

Let’s break down the two quarterbacks:

TYLER SHOUGH

The 6-foot-5, 22-pound sophomore quarterback enters his third season with the Ducks.

A four-star recruit from Chandler, Arizona, Shough played in three games for a total of eight snaps before utilizing his redshirt in 2018. In 2019, he connected on 12-of-15 passes for 144 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“Tyler did a great job last year,” said Cristobal. “People don’t get to watch our Wednesday practices, our two-minute drill, and then the stuff that goes on outside and after that, he’s been excellent.

ANTHONY BROWN

On April 1, 2020, transfer quarterback Anthony Brown made things a bit more interesting in the Oregon quarterback room.

The three-year Boston College quarterback battled through injury during his time in the northeast. He redshirted his freshman year (2016) and then was named the starter in 2017 during his redshirt freshman season. In his first 10 games as starter, Brown threw for 1,367 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was one of the top freshman quarterbacks in the country. Then a season-ending knee injury altered his course.

In 2018, Brown returned to the starting lineup, started all 12 games and finished the year with 2,121 yards passing and 20 touchdowns.

But in 2019, Brown suffered another season-ending knee injury in week six.

Brown entered the transfer portal looking for a fresh start with his final year of eligibility.

“Anthony Brown is an exceptional young man who had great success at Boston College,” said Cristobal. “[He] has rehabilitated and is at full strength right now. Another awesome young man with great leadership skills.

The college football world, especially that in the Pac-12 Conference, is still in disarray. The timeline for sports is continuously evolving due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the players and coaches are doing the best they can to prepare for the season, whenever that may be and however that may look.

But despite the uncertainty, Cristobal and the Ducks are confident that this quarterback competition will only make the team better in the end.