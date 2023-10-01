Tyler Shatley starts at left guard ahead of Ben Bartch in Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a change to their offensive line Sunday, inserting veteran Tyler Shatley into the starting lineup at left guard ahead of Ben Bartch.

The decision comes after Jaguars coach Doug Pederson all but called Bartch the weak link on the line through the first three weeks.

“[Anton Harrison] is still learning, just getting a feel and a sense of playing at this level and all the different rushes that he’s seeing,” Pederson said Monday. “Ben [Bartch] is still working through getting back into playing and he got beat a few times. I think Luke [Fortner] and Brandon [Scherff] and Walker [Little] are the three consistent guys right now.”

While that set the stage for Shatley to take over starting duties, Bartch was still listed as the first-team left guard on the depth chart all the way up to kickoff Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Bartch suffered a season-ending knee injury early in the 2022 season and was replaced by Shatley who started the last 12 games of the season as well as the Jaguars’ two postseason games.

