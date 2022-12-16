Tyler Shatley named Jaguars 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Growing up in Houston, and spending his college career at Alabama, Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle acknowledged having never played in a snow game in his life. When asked if he's packing extra clothes to brace for a forecast calling for cold and snow, Waddle responded by saying: ''Our competitive spirit. Putting aside the distraction of weather, and how it might affect two teams with players who mostly hail from warm climates, Waddle is more focused on furthering the Dolphins' bid to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in six seasons and their outside shot to claim the division title.