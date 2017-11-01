Tyler Seguin makes tone-deaf comments on NHL language barrier

Generally speaking, the NHL is not a very diverse league. It draws players, almost exclusively white, almost exclusively higher income, from a northern sliver of the world.

However, accepting that premise, the league is certainly enriched by the talent from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. In decades past, the NHL was a purely North American league, but no one would dispute the influx of Europeans has made the game better.

That increase in European content has also made locker rooms more complex, as there are more languages and cultures in play. Emily Kaplan of ESPN wrote an excellent feature on that topic (read the full piece here), where a number of players weighed in on the topic.

There are a number of somewhat uncomfortable answers within, but the winner for most unacceptable undoubtedly goes to Tyler Seguin:

“Guys always talk in different languages. Sometimes you just put your foot down. We’re in North America, we’re not going to have a team of cliques.”

This answer is horrifying for a number of reasons, so let’s list them:

No one has any right to tell another human being what language they get to speak, and they especially don’t get to put their foot down.

This is pretty self-explanatory.

North America is not exclusively a place for English speakers.

Seguin was born in a country (Canada) with 7.2 million people who speak French as their first language, according to the 2016 census. South of the border it was estimated that 38.3 million people speak Spanish as their primary language in 2012, that’s a number that’s undoubtedly grown.

The implication that North America is for English speakers is offensive and ill-informed. English wouldn’t be spoken west of the Atlantic at all if it weren’t for a violent colonization to begin with, so it’s pretty hard to justify it as the official and exclusive language of the continent. Long story short, there’s no way to say “This is North America we speak English here” without coming off as an ignoramus.