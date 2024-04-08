Tyler Seguin with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 04/07/2024
The fantasy hockey postseason is fast approaching, and these skaters offer late-season production that could fuel title runs.
The Lakers are hopeful that Anthony Davis will be able to return in time for game against the Warriors on Tuesday night.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
The UConn freshman showed why he's a projected NBA lottery pick with a career-high 21 points vs. Alabama. Can he and the Huskies finish off another championship run?
The two best teams in men's college basketball this season will face off for the title.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before he exited after four innings.
Graham Pauley has had better at-bats.
Only a few weeks ago, DJ Burns was the little-known second-leading scorer on a 14-loss NC State team bound for the NIT. Now he’s the face of the Wolfpack’s rampage to the Final Four.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
LeBron James' eldest son averaged 4.8 points per game after missing the start of his freshman season due to cardiac arrest.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
This obviously isn't happening.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.