Tyler Seguin with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche

Tyler Seguin (Dallas Stars) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 11/18/2023
The Bulldogs outscored the Volunteers 38-3 after Tennessee scored on its first offensive play.
Travis' lower leg was in an air cast.
The Buffaloes were blown out by Washington State as Shedeur Sanders got injured.
The rookie is getting back on the field.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
Woods will host and play in the charity tournament that features an elite field.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
Both teams are 4-6 and need to win their final two games to make a bowl.
Our fantasy hockey waiver wire suggestions have plenty of options to give your roster a lift this week.
The revelations altered Michigan’s and Jim Harbaugh’s legal approach. Both the school and Harbaugh dropped an attempt to secure a temporary restraining order against a three-game Big Ten suspension.
Beal has played in only three of the Suns' 11 games so far this season.
Jorge Martin examines C.J. Stroud and Jahmyr Gibbs becoming every-week starters, and takes a look at other rookies who could pop for fantasy teams.
While Eagles-Chiefs is the must watch game of the week, maybe the season, there are other intriguing games Week 11 has to offer. Charles McDonald joins Matt Harmon on this week's fantasy viewer's guide to help identify which games to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
"Tread lightly when you're talking about my family," Stefon Diggs told reporters.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest college football games against the spread for Week 12 of the college football season.
Jason Fitz is joined by fantasy expert Andy Behrens to blur the lines of fantasy and reality as they attempt to determine who's at fault for some of the most disappointing fantasy seasons compared to expectations so far, including Calvin Ridley, Tony Pollard, Dameon Pierce, Trevor Lawrence, Christian Watson and Aaron Jones. Later, Fitz and Andy go back and forth with some start and sit recommendations for Week 11. Next, former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman joins the show to discuss Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence and whether or not they're meeting expectations, Antonio Pierce and the Raiders and what it means to a locker room to have a coach that played the game, Richard's favorite up-and-coming cornerbacks to watch and more. Finally, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into some of the biggest storylines to watch this week. Fitz and Michael discuss the dysfunction in the Browns organization and how the power dynamic in an NFL front office can make placing blame or responsibility for mistakes very difficult. The duo also discuss the Bills and whether or not they're built for success and who is built for playoff football as the weather starts to turn.
Díaz's parents were kidnapped by Colombian guerrillas last month and the family was finally reunited Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!