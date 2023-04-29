Tyler Scott says Bears 'exactly' team he wanted to draft him originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears drafted Tyler Scott – a wide receiver from Cincinnati – in the fourth round of the NFL draft.

He Tweeted out the Bears are "exactly" the team he wanted to draft him. He tagged Justin Fields in the tweet, showing his readiness to get to work.

Scott is a burner, running a 4.44 in the 40-yard dash. Despite his small frame, he's an electric receiver with lightning speed and solid hands.

Interestingly, he was a running back in high school. In college, Scott transitioned to wide receiver in 2020. Over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Scott caught 84 passes for 1,419 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He also has a chip on his shoulder. Scott and his family knocked the other 31 team hats off the table during his draft party, posting the comical video on Twitter, too.

To the other 31 NFL teams who passed on me ! #DaBears #BearsNation pic.twitter.com/rFuSsJsy95 — Tyler Scott (@Tylerscott21_) April 29, 2023

Scott will join a wide receiver corps secured with DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool and Equanimeous St. Brown.

