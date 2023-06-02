Tyler Reeder resigns as South Side football coach after seven seasons with Hawks

After seven seasons at Jackson South Side, football coach Tyler Reeder has resigned his position, according to the program's Twitter account.

The Hawks struggled through a 3-8 season last fall and lost to Pearl-Cohn in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. He was named the interim coach during Week 3 of the 2016 season after former coach, Brian Moore, was suspended because of a Jackson Police investigation concerning Moore.

South Side finished 31-36 during Reeder's six full seasons and 1-7 during his interim campaign. He was 3-3 against rival North Side from 2017-2022 and guided the Hawks to six straight playoff appearances.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Reeder's 2017 team won five straight games and finished 8-5, advancing to the 4A quarterfinals. He was named All-West Tennessee Coach of the Year by The Jackson Sun. The next season, the Hawks were 10-2, losing to Springfield in the playoff's second round.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on Twitter @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: TSSAA football: Tyler Reeder resigns coaching position at South Side