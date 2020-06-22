Stenhouse, Reddick split stages at Talladega

After a late-stage caution, the NASCAR Cup Series restarted the GEICO 500 with two laps to go in Stage 2. Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. battled back and forth for the lead, as the two were pushed by other drivers and led the dominant lanes. Ultimately, Kyle Busch gave Stenhouse the shove he needed to capture the stage win.

Lap 98 to Lap 160 — end of Stage 2 — saw Stenhouse and Blaney officially trade off the front spot five times, not counting and jockeying during the laps themselves.

Blaney ended up second, with Busch crossing third. Brad Keselowski, who was helping Blaney, came in fourth. Rookie Christopher Bell was then fifth.

Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, rookie Cole Custer, Chris Buescher and William Byron completed the top 10 in order.

Byron broke away with one lap to go in the stage and nabbed the lead for a hot second, but his outside lane wasn’t able to keep up with the ones Stenhouse and Blaney led.

The caution came out with six laps to go for debris on the track. Blaney held the lead at the time, with Stenhouse in second. The front cars did not pit, but those further back did.

Stage 1 winner Tyler Reddick fell back to 13th by the conclusion of Stage 2. The race is official since it is beyond halfway over.

Finish Driver Team Points 1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing 10 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske 9 3 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 8 4 Brad Keselowski Team Penske 7 5 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing 6 6 Joey Logano Team Penske 5 7 Bubba Wallace Richard Petty Motorsports 4 8 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing 3 9 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing 2 10 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports 1

STAGE 1

Tyler Reddick won Stage 1 under caution in Monday’s rain-delayed GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, marking the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing rookie’s first career stage win in the NASCAR Cup Series. He led six laps in the 60-lap opening portion of the 188-lap event.

Alex Bowman came in second with his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Joey Logano was then third after his No. 22 Team Penske Ford led a race-high 29 laps.

Reddick and Logano swapped the lead back and forth toward the end of the stage. Reddick took it on Lap 56, right before the race was red-flagged on Lap 57 due to lightning and rain in the area. The red flag lasted 58 minutes and 18 seconds.

Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch were fourth and fifth in the first stage, respectively. Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and William Byron rounded out the top 10 in order.