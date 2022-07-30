Tyler Reddick wins pole for Indianapolis Cup race

Tyler Reddick turned a lap at 99.378 mph Saturday to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Austin Cindric was second over the IMS road course at 99.095. Following in the top 10 were Chase Briscoe, Christopher Bell, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, Todd Gilliland and Kyle Busch.

Briscoe was fastest in Group A runs in first-round qualifying at 99.093 miles per hour. Reddick was fastest in Group B at 98.963.

Sunday’s race is the first of five that will close the Cup regular season.

Fourteen drivers have qualified for the playoffs as race winners. Currently filling the other two spots in the 16-driver field (via points) are Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola are the first two drivers under the playoff cutoff line.

Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET) will be televised by NBC.

