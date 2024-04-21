Tyler Reddick steals Talladega win as last-lap mayhem unfolds

Tyler Reddick scored his first victory of 2024 Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway after passing a spinning Michael McDowell and Brad Keselowski in the tri-oval.

It’s the sixth career win for the No. 45 23XI Racing driver and Reddick becomes the seventh different victor on the year.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

After contact with McDowell coming to the checkered flag, Keselowski kept his No. 6 RFK Racing Ford straight and scored a runner-up finish. Noah Gragson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Alex Bowman rounded out the top five.

Anthony Alfredo, William Byron, Todd Gilliland, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton unofficially rounded out the top 10.

Including McDowell, numerous cars wrecked on the final lap as frontrunners Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain were among those involved.

With just over 30 laps to go, multiple Toyota drivers piled up while running on their own as Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin and John Hunter Nemechek got together in Turn 3. Seven of the automaker’s hot rods pitted laps before, causing a strategy stir in the race to the checkered flag before the incident.

SHOP: Buy Tyler Reddick gear

The Cup Series shifts to the Monster Mile next Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN Radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.