Tyler Reddick wins Cup race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick powered through the final two laps as chaos erupted around him and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The win was Reddick’s second in the past five races and the second of his career.

Ross Chastain tried a strange maneuver on the final restart in overtime, using an access road beyond the first turn to return to the track and then took the lead from Reddick. Reddick later passed Chastain for first. NASCAR informed Chastain’s team that he could not keep the position after the access-road run.

The field struggled to complete the race, primarily because of the chaos associated with restarts and dozens of cars trying to fit into a few spaces in the tight landscape of the first turn. Reddick’s ability to run with authority through that turn with the lead was the key move in the race victory.

A green flag with three laps to go resulted in a mess in the first turn. Reddick burst into the lead as the cars hit the turn, but contact between Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney sent Elliott spinning. Several other cars spun out behind them. Austin Dillon‘s car slid off the course, forcing another caution.

With 21 laps to go, Kyle Larson lost control of his Chevrolet entering Turn 1 (apparently because of a mechanical issue) and slammed hard into the side of Ty Dillon‘s car. The impact lifted Larson’s car into the air as it spun. Dillon’s car was damaged extensively.

Both drivers climbed from their cars, and Larson ran over to talk briefly with Dillon. It appeared that neither driver was injured.

That crash brought out the caution flag as Reddick held the lead. The caution wiped out his three-second lead over Elliott.

Late in the race’s first stage, driver Chris Buescher endured a dramatic few moments as flames fired up inside his car during a pit stop. The fire was extinguished quickly, but Buescher returned to the pits twice so crew members could do cleanup work inside the car.

Stage 1 winner: Chase Briscoe

Stage 2 winner: Christopher Bell

Next: The Cup Series moves on to Michigan International Speedway for a 400-mile race Sunday, Aug. 7 (USA Network).

