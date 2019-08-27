Tyler Reddick unveils Kyle Petty tribute for Darlington Xfinity race

Tyler Reddick will pay tribute to NASCAR on NBC analyst Kyle Petty with his paint scheme for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway (4 p.m. ET on NBC).

The defending series champion’s No. 2 Chevrolet will be made to resemble Petty’s 7-Eleven car from the late 1980s.

It’s the scheme Petty won his first Cup Series race with at Richmond in 1986.

More: Retro paint schemes for Southern 500 weekend

Reddick will have blu, an electronic cigarette company, as his primary sponsor with 7-Eleven as a secondary sponsor.

“The Throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway is always one of my favorite races of the year because I love NASCAR history and it’s so fun to celebrate the heritage of our sport at one of NASCAR’s oldest and most exciting tracks,” said Reddick in a press release. “I grew up watching Kyle Petty race, so being able to celebrate his career and impact on the sport is special to me. I’m so thankful to be able to participate in NASCAR’s Throwback weekend and honor an icon of the sport this year.”

The tribute to Petty means three of NASCAR on NBC’s analysts will be represented this weekend at Darlington.

Dale Jarrett is being honored by Corey LaJoie in the Southern 500 with an old Xfinity scheme.

Jeff Burton’s rookie Cup scheme will be on Justin Haley’s Xfinity Series car.