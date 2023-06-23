Tyler Reddick tops Cup Series practice board at Nashville

Tyler Reddick set the tone for the weekend by putting down the fastest lap in NASCAR Cup Series practice at Nashville Superspeedway Friday evening as the series returned from an off week.

His quick lap of 162.250 mph bested Martin Truex Jr. (161.408 mph), Ross Chastain (160.370 mph), Erik Jones (160.990 mph) and William Byron (160.914 mph) who all put down top five single-lap times.

RELATED: Full practice results | Nashville schedule

Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, defending Nashville winner Chase Elliott, Chris Buescher and AJ Allmendinger completed the top 10 for fastest laps in the session.

Three-time 2023 winner Kyle Busch finished 21st in practice. During the session, the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet went for a spin as the car snapped loose and spun off Turn 4. Busch made no contact with the wall.