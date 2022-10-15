NASCAR: Tyler Reddick to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing in 2023

Tyler Reddick’s switch to 23XI Racing is happening next season.

Reddick is leaving Richard Childress Racing at the end of the season and will replace Kurt Busch. Reddick had signed with 23XI ahead of the 2024 season but still had another year on his contract with RCR. The two teams clearly came to an agreement to end that contract early, and the three-time winner in 2022 will team with Bubba Wallace next season.

The announcement that Reddick will drive the No. 45 next season comes as Busch said he won’t be able to race full-time in NASCAR next year. Busch has been sidelined with a concussion since a July qualifying crash at Pocono and said that he’s medically unable to compete next season. Busch has been replaced by Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs at 23XI in 2022.

All three of Reddick’s Cup Series wins have come in 2022. Reddick has 10 top-five finishes and 14 top 10s and is currently 12th in the points standings. He was eliminated from the first round of the playoffs and then won the first race of the second round at Texas. He also has wins at Road America and the Indianapolis Road Course.

The two-time Xfinity Series champion moved full-time to the Cup Series in 2020 and has made the playoffs in each of the last two seasons. His early departure from RCR was made possible by the team’s signing of Kyle Busch earlier this year. Busch is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing for RCR next year and is taking over the No. 8 that Reddick currently drives.