Tyler Reddick successfully defends Xfinity Series title

Tyler Reddick has been crowned the 2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.

The driver of the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet entered the finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the reigning champ and successfully defended his title, ending the 33-race season on top of the standings once again. He’s the seventh Xfinity Series driver to win back-to-back titles and first since Ricky Stenhouse Jr. from 2011-12.

Reddick beat out fellow Championship 4 drivers Justin Allgaier, Christopher Bell and Cole Custer at Miami to earn the honor in his first season with RCR. Reddick won the title last year driving for JR Motorsports.

“It’s all about this race team,” Reddick said, after his team lifted him onto their shoulders in celebration. “I was just honored to pilot this RCR Chevrolet. I’m losing my breath I’m that excited. This one just means so much more. It was really cool to go back-to-back.”

Reddick was one of three drivers with at least five wins on the year entering Saturday’s finale. His five were third in the series, behind Bell (8) and Custer (7). Reddick earned his way to the championship, though, on the strength of his season-best 23 top-five finishes entering the finale.

This was Reddick’s second career Championship 4 appearance. In 2018, his only other full-time Xfinity Series season, Reddick won two races with JR Motorsports — the opener at Daytona International Speedway and the finale in Miami.

This is crew chief Randall Burnett’s first title run and first season with Reddick.

The RCR driver lost the lead to Custer on the final pit stop, then got up on the wheel to get it back. A breathtaking series of moves between the two Xfinity Series heavyweights saw racing right at the wall, multiple crossovers, multiple lead changes … and finally, an opportunity for Reddick to pull away.

“I made a lot of mistake around Cole tonight, and he wasn’t happy about it,” Reddick said. “I knew he was going to race me hard there.”

“We didn’t lead the most laps,” Reddick added, “but we were there when it mattered.”

Reddick was Richard Childress Racing’s only driver to advance into the NASCAR Playoffs. As an organization, it now has five Xfinity Series championships (Kevin Harvick, 2001 and 2006; Clint Bowyer, 2008; Austin Dillon, 2013; and now Reddick).

Reddick, 23, will move up to the Cup Series for the 2020 season and drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. He has just two starts in NASCAR’s premier series, highlighted by a ninth-place finish this season at Kansas Speedway.

Before the Xfinity Series, Reddick spent two full seasons in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series with Brad Keselowski Racing, winning three races between 2015 and 2016. His first-ever NASCAR national series event was in 2013, a Gander Trucks race.

