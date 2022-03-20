Tyler Reddick sets off multi-car wreck in Stage 2 at Atlanta

Tyler Reddick set off a multi-car wreck in Stage 2 on Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway when the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet spun sideways in Turn 4 after a tire went down.

Kurt Busch, in the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota, and Joey Logano, in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, ran into Reddick’s No. 8, and then several other cars were sent spinning and sliding. Thirteen cars in total were involved in the wreck that came on Lap 144 of a scheduled 325 at the repaved 1.54-mile track.

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric was among those collected in the wreck, along with Kyle Larson, Corey LaJoie, Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Harrison Burton, Michael McDowell, Todd Gilliland, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Busch and Logano.

Initially, none of the cars involved in the wreck headed to the garage. After assessing the damage further, Custer limped his Stewart-Haas Racing No. 41 Ford back to the garage and was out for the day.

“The track is so narrow here that they got together up front and everybody stacked up with nowhere to go, so we hit the wall,” Custer said. “We didn‘t really hit that hard, but it broke some of the right-rear suspension and put us out.”