Tyler Reddick rolls to Texas Xfinity triumph, lands Big Machine's first victory

Tyler Reddick posted Big Machine Racing’s first victory in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Reddick started second and led 31 of the 167 laps in the SRS Distribution 250 to wrap up his first win since 2019, when he clinched his second consecutive Xfinity Series championship. He has been a Cup Series regular the last three seasons, and has made just nine Xfinity starts since.

Reddick’s first triumph at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth, Texas track was the 10th of his Xfinity Series career. He made just his second start of the year in team owner Scott Borchetta’s No. 48 Chevrolet.

RELATED: Unofficial results | Weekend schedule

William Bryon placed second — 1.825 seconds back — in his first Xfinity start since his title campaign of 2017, driving the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Two more JRM teammates followed him to the finish — Sam Mayer in third and Justin Allgaier in fourth — as the organization was bidding for its fourth straight win.

Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill completed the top five, which was all populated by Chevrolet drivers.

JRM teammates Noah Gragson (Stage 1) and Josh Berry (Stage 2) divided the stage wins, running the organization’s streak to eight straight stage victories. But both found misfortune at the start of the final stage in a crash that thinned the field of multiple contenders.

Berry lost control through Turns 1 and 2, and Gragson and Ty Gibbs collided in the wake of his spin, prompting a caution period on Lap 87. Berry sustained damage when Matt Mills piled in, and Gragson and Gibbs both made contact with the outside retaining wall. Gragson was done for the day after a separate crash 10 laps later.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled next Saturday (1 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM) at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

This story will be updated.