Tyler Reddick to race in Air Jordan 5 ‘grape’ inspired car

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue this weekend with Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course and with it being in Charlotte, 23XI Racing is paying homage to a retro Air Jordan.

The team, owned by Michael Jordan, announced that driver Tyler Reddick will drive a special Air Jordan 5 “Grape” paint scheme for his car. Reddick is one of two drivers for Jordan’s team, joining Bubba Wallace. The paint scheme also resembles the Charlotte Hornets colors.

Both Reddick and Wallace are on the bubble to advance to the next round, sitting at No. 9 and No. 10. The Top 8 after Sunday’s race move on to the final stage.

The car will be driven by Tyler Reddick at Charlotte Motor Speedway on 10/7 🏁 pic.twitter.com/ZgTD45EaAa — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 4, 2023

The paint scheme pays homage to the “alternate grape” colorway of the Air Jordan 5. The grape colorway features less purple on it compared to the alternate version.

Both Reddick and Wallace will need good finishes to advance on.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire