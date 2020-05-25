Tyler Reddick places eighth at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Tyler Reddick finished eighth in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The top 10 finish for Reddick, his second of the year, added 37 points to his season total.

Reddick qualified in fifth position at 180.905 mph. The second-year driver has two top-10 finishes in his career.

Sunday was Reddick’s career start at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Corning, California native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting 21 spots higher than his career mark of 26.5 and completing the race 10 places ahead of his 18.2 career average finish.

Reddick’s eighth-place finish came against a field of 40 drivers. The race endured eight cautions and 52 caution laps. There were 20 lead changes.

Brad Keselowski secured the victory in the race, and Chase Elliott finished second. Ryan Blaney placed third, Kyle Busch brought home fourth, and Kevin Harvick grabbed the No. 5 spot.

Alex Bowman grabbed victories in each of the race’s first two stages before Joey Logano took control for a Stage 3 victory.

